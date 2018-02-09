There are several reasons why this is the most enraging video you’ll watch on The Internet today.

This is nothing short of stunning pic.twitter.com/cRT41omFnK — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 9, 2018

Although Morgan clearly misses an obvious chance to seal the win at the 56-second mark, for which she should be roundly mocked by her closest friends, she is not the problem here.

Grace. Oh, Grace, is the inexorable problem here, keeping every fan in attendance from getting back to watching their beloved Blazers playing basketball.

Grace, make a layup.

Grace, learn how to play tic-tac-toe.

Grace, you can’t put your X over Morgan’s O!

Who’s never played tic-tac-toe? At worst, Grace somehow skipped this necessary step in a normal childhood, but, at some point — in the infinite string of singular moments in her lifetime — she should have at least lucked into a casual game of tic-tac-toe between friends.

Friend: Let’s play tic-tac-toe. Grace: What’s tic-tac-toe?

How did that moment not come sooner for Grace?

This is a concerning level of escalation of concern from the resident game-show host:

Oh, Grace. Oh, Grace. Gotta make a layup. Gotta make a layup. Pay attention, Grace. Nope! No! No! No! Grace! Grace! She already put that spot. You gotta pay attention. Find a spot that’s open. Oh, no. Oh, no. Oh, no. I am not sure what’s happening here! Find an open spot. Find an open spot.

If this were a job interview, Grace deserves to be escorted from the premises by the nearest patrolmen.

Who doesn’t know how to play tic-tac-toe!

There’s no room for people like Grace in modern society.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter