WASHINGTON — Thanks to the mysteries of typing in a correct email address, the top-secret show script for 106.7 The Fan’s Grant and Danny midday shows are now out there on the Internet.

Danny Rouhier explains how this happened:

I messed up an email address & sent a draft of tomorrow's show outline to a stranger. He wrote back: 'Looks good to me. However, I think you've got the wrong email.' Besides the fact that I'm a tool, that made me happy. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) February 8, 2018

Fortunately for Rouhier, he has supportive co-workers, as Chad Dukes from CDVTW chimed in:

nice response from a guy that got an email with "SCREAM AND WAVE ARMS" written over & over again. — chad dukes🇺🇸 (@chaddukes) February 8, 2018

Shots fired! So Rouhier scripted out the average CDVTW show in response:

*Hit desk with fist*

*Talk too fast*

*Dislike Something Younger People Enjoy* — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) February 8, 2018

Perhaps pre-empting any critique of The Sports Junkies, Eric Bickel from the morning show offered some self-reflection:

what's a show outline? — Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) February 8, 2018

So there you have it. Your average show script for the daily shows on 106.7 The Fan:

The Sports Junkies: What is a show outline?

Grant and Danny: Scream and wave arms (always good for radio)

CDVTW: Hit desk, talk too fast, dislike trendy things.

This is a good bit. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) February 8, 2018

