By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — Thanks to the mysteries of typing in a correct email address, the top-secret show script for 106.7 The Fan’s Grant and Danny midday shows are now out there on the Internet.

Danny Rouhier explains how this happened:

Fortunately for Rouhier, he has supportive co-workers, as Chad Dukes from CDVTW chimed in:

Shots fired! So Rouhier scripted out the average CDVTW show in response:

Perhaps pre-empting any critique of The Sports Junkies, Eric Bickel from the morning show offered some self-reflection:

So there you have it. Your average show script for the daily shows on 106.7 The Fan:

The Sports Junkies: What is a show outline?

Grant and Danny: Scream and wave arms (always good for radio)

CDVTW: Hit desk, talk too fast, dislike trendy things.

 

