Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a five-year contract, reportedly worth $137.5 million, with the San Francisco 49ers, the largest deal in NFL history on a per-year basis.

The 49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract, source says. The biggest deal in NFL history on a average-per-year basis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2018

After a mid-season trade from the Patriots for a 2018 second-round pick last season, Garoppolo, 26, took over as starting quarterback of the 49ers in Week 13, leading the 1-10 team to a perfect 5-0 finish. He is 7-0 in games started — with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions (100.7 passer rating) — since being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft (Eastern Illinois).

Garoppolo is set to earn $27.5 million per year on the deal, with a reported $74 million guaranteed.

For comparison, Alex Smith — on his new deal with the Redskins — will earn $94 million over four years, an average of $23.5 million per season, and has $71 million guaranteed.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter