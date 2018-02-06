WASHINGTON — The good news: there is a lot of money to be made if the Washington Redskins win Super Bowl LIII.

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t even had a parade yet for Super Bowl LII, but the money lines already exist on which team will win the next Super Bowl, which is only 361 days away.

The New England Patriots are predictable heavyweights, with the defending champion Eagles in second place. The Cinderella story is likely to be Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers, who need only lock up Jimmy Garrapolo to a long-term deal in order to keep optimism high in the Bay Area.

The top odds for NFC East teams behind Philly are Dallas (seventh for Bovada, 10th for DSI), then the New York Giants (24th for Bovada, 25th for DSI). And then there are the Redskins.

Even with a long-term answer at quarterback in Alex Smith, Vegas is not betting on the Redskins to turn it around in 2018.

Right now, the Redskins are among the worst odds in the NFL, 26th for both Bovada and DSI. The only teams less likely to win the Super Bowl include the likes of Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

In fact, the Redskins have the second-worst odds in the entire NFC of winning the Super Bowl, with only the Chicago Bears earning less respect.

The Redskins can minutely change their betting lines with a strong start to free agency and another solid draft class, but the message is clear: the money will only follow results.

D.C. has not won a playoff game since the Bush administration, much less challenged for a Super Bowl. They have gone worst-to-first in recent years, but even the last-place Giants have more respect in Vegas than the Redskins.

In sports, as in betting, there is no substitute for winning. Perhaps the silver lining is that the Redskins move up to 23rd in DCI’s money lines for Super Bowl IV in two years.

