The Wizards are shopping center Marcin Gortat ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“Several teams have shown interest,” per Windhorst, who notes the Wizards seek to improve now “while not taking on additional long-term money.”

The Wizards have expressed interest in Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, ESPN reports. Jordan, 29, holds a player option worth $24.1 million for next season and is averaging 11.5 points and 14.9 rebounds per game this season.

Gortat, soon to be 34, is signed through the 2018-19 season with a reported $13.56 million still owed on the final year of his deal.

“If he gets traded or stays with the team, he’s already been a great teammate,” Wizards guard John Wall told ESPN’s The Jump. “He’s been a great professional. He makes my job a lot easier. We’ve got one of the best pick-and-roll tandems in the last couple years. He sets screens. He knows how to get me open. He definitely catches the ball and finishes plays.”

“It’s all up to the front office to make those decisions,” said Wall. “Me, as a franchise player and a leader, I just try to do my best to prepare myself and prepare my team to go out there and play. I think they know what’s best for us to add a piece or not. We always make trades at some point in time, and I think they’ll do the best job, what’s best for our team.”

