While the Philadelphia Eagles bask in the success of their first Super Bowl victory, it’s never too early to start wondering about the future.

After Carson Wentz went down with a torn left ACL in December, Nick Foles took over starter duties, leading the Eagles to a 2-1 record down the stretch, and onto an extraordinary playoff run, culminating with their 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII Sunday.

Both quarterbacks are back next year, Foles on the final year of his deal, but with the Super Bowl MVP around to manage the Eagles into 2018, Wentz needs not rush back from injury. The question is… what comes next?

“It’s really hard to imagine when they go to OTAs in the spring or training camp, Nick Foles — Super Bowl champion and MVP — running with the scout team,” Reuben Frank, of NBC Sports Philadelphia, told The Sports Junkies Tuesday. “It’s just hard to imagine that happening.”

“A lot of it depends on how Carson is,” he said. “And, I’ll tell you what, the way Carson plays, he’s kind of reckless. We talked to him the other day and he’s like, ‘I’m not gonna change the way I play.’

“You need two quarterbacks, and there’s a chance they might just keep him. I’ll tell you what. This is kind of blasphemy around here, but I don’t know if Carson Wentz is better than Nick Foles.”

“Really?” said Junkies host Eric Bickel. “C’mon!”

“I’m telling you, I don’t know,” said Frank. “There’s a lot of unanswered questions. My gut instinct is that Nick Foles will be here next year. What do you want more: Do you want a chance to win a Super Bowl or a first-round pick? It’s a complicated question. It’s a fascinating question. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.”

Anyhow, Frank’s had to answer to screaming Eagles fans since making these remarks, but credit him for sticking to his guns.

Did you seriously say that you aren't sure whose better between Wentz and Foles or was that out of context? — John Olivo (@OlivoJohn) February 6, 2018

Roob, I see what you mean, but it's not safe to assume Foles would have gone 11-2 like Wentz did to get him in position to win the Lombardi. — Jeff Meila (@Meals223) February 6, 2018

I didn't say he would have. https://t.co/DyeZFhTENF — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) February 6, 2018

WHYYYYYY have this conversation — and if you must (which seems weird to me)…whyyyy NOW?!?! — Lori Galen Fuchs (@LoriGalenFuchs) February 6, 2018

