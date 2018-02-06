WASHINGTON — Quarterback Shane Matthews was one of the faces of the Steve Spurrier Era in Washington, starting seven games for the Head Ball Coach in 2002.

Now, 14 years after his NFL career ended, he could be donning a new uniform in 2018, as a federal inmate not far from Gainesville, where he once starred as a Florida Gator in the 1990s.

On Monday, the former three-time All-SEC Florida quarterback was sentenced to three months in prison for his role in a health care fraud conspiracy, on one count of causing a drug to be misbranded. He pleaded guilty to the charge last August.

He gets off considerably easier than former teammate Monty Grow, who faces 20 years in prison for defrauding military members and their families of $20 million from the TRICARE health care program. His sentencing is scheduled to take place in April.

According to First Coast News:

Matthews, a former head coach at Nease and the offensive coordinator at Gainesville High, where his son Luke is a star quarterback, was paid $440,000 for lining up sales representatives who secured TRICARE patients for the pharmacy. According to court filings, the federal government has a forfeiture against Matthews for $439,765. He’s set to report to a federal facility as close to Gainesville as possible. He must surrender on or before noon on June 1.

It is unclear if Matthews will be serving his three months in prison or if the sentence can be served through home detention.

It’s worth noting that he was not the ringleader in this operation, even gaining the vocal support his ex-wife in court:

“He is not a bad person; he got involved in a very bad situation…Shane is a very trusting person and would not have considered the possibility Monty was dragging him into something so sinister and wrong.”

As Redskins quarterback in 2002, Matthews started seven games and had a 3-4 record. He passed for 1,251 yards on 237 attempts, converting a career-high 11 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

