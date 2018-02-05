WASHINGTON — There is little question that Scot McCloughan’s removal from Washington’s front office was a net negative for the Redskins.

The silver lining is that he launched a prolific Twitter account that gained more than 33,000 followers in his first 11 months, by providing candid insight on players from around the league.

It was unique because it seemed honest and direct, offering a glimpse inside the head of one of the most respected talent evaluators in the NFL.

It was especially valuable for Redskins fans because it was the closest that you’ll get to Redskins Park insider information. And now, that degree of honesty could be a liability. On Sunday, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen shared the following scoop:

Scot McCloughan has joined the Cleveland Browns as a personnel consultant for the 2018 NFL draft, as of Saturday, when he participated in full scouting sessions, according to sources. More coming. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 4, 2018

As Mortensen points out his corresponding article, McCloughan is only consulting through this year’s draft:

The Browns have 12 picks in the 2018 draft, which includes the No. 1 and No. 4 overall choices and five picks in the first two rounds. McCloughan and Dorsey once served together under former Packers general manager Ron Wolf…McCloughan also joins other Browns recent personnel hires such as Alonzo Highsmith and Elliott Wolf, the son of Ron Wolf, when they were passed over in a recent Packers front-office shake-up.

This is great news for McCloughan and his family, and what is likely to be a strong move for the Cleveland Browns.

However, it’s hard to see how this doesn’t negatively impact his Twitter game. He has not tweeted since the Alex Smith trade, and it’s unclear if this is a more formal role that could impact his degree of candidness (even though he worked with several teams before last year’s draft).

Front office personnel are not supposed to speak publicly about players on other teams. As a consultant, it’s unclear how those rules would affect McCloughan.

Even if he can speak freely, he may not want to risk tipping the Browns’ hand ahead of free agency and the draft. So, if this is the end of The McCloughan Files, we will celebrate them in all their candid glory:

