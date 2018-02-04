WASHINGTON — On a national level, the Washington, D.C., metro area is tied for second in terms of the highest percentage of households with more than $1 million in wealth.

Even so, I doubt there are many D.C. area sports fans willing to bet big money on D.C. sports teams.

In the hours before kickoff on Sunday, the first $1+ million bet was made on the New England Patriots winning the Super Bowl. Given that they almost always win the Super Bowl, a win on Sunday would pay off only $555,555 for the bold gambler. David Payne Purdum of ESPN Chalk had the news:

.@WilliamHillUS tells @usatodaysports that it just took a $1 million bet on the Patriots. Money-line bet. At -180, that’d pay $555,555 if Pats win. That’s the fourth bet of a million or more on the #SuperBowl taken at William Hill. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 4, 2018

However, what’s even crazier is that four gamblers (and presumed fans of the Eagles) put down $1+ million bets on Philadelphia–a city that has never won a Super Bowl:

Fourth reported seven-figure wager on the Super Bowl — all on the Eagles. https://t.co/qFs0pri8Ei — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 3, 2018

Credit the Trump tax cuts, rise of cryptocurrency, or [liquid] courage in Las Vegas, but there are five $1+ million bets this year as opposed to just one last year. And four out of five are on an underdog that has never won a Super Bowl.

If you had it to spend, could you ever imagine betting $1 million or more on a D.C. sports team? Let us know in the comments below.

