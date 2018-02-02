The online sportsbooks had a resounding response to the Redskins’ trade for Alex Smith: The Broncos are now heavy favorites to land Kirk Cousins.

Earlier in the week, Bovada had the Jets as 3/2 favorites to land Cousins; the Broncos were 2/1 favorites.

What team will sign Kirk Cousins? (@BovadaLV): Jets +150

Broncos +200

Cardinals +450

Browns +600

Bills +600

Giants +1200

Jaguars +1200

Dolphins +1200 pic.twitter.com/l4tEo4Hw8C — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 31, 2018

But the lines have shifted, days after Washington and Kansas City pulled off the blockbuster deal. Bovada now heavily favors Denver (-150) to be Cousins’ new home, while the Jets are getting 3/1 odds.

Bovada (As Of Friday)

Broncos (-150)

Jets (+300) 3/1

Browns (+400) 4/1

Cardinals (+500) 5/1

Bills (+1000) 10/1

Giants (+2000) 20/1

Jaguars (+2000) 20/1

Dolphins (+2000) 20/1

BetOnline, too, heavily favors the Broncos at 3/2 odds.

BetOnline

Broncos 3/2

Cardinals 8/1

Jets 11/4

Browns 4/1

Bills 14/1

Jaguars 6/1

Dolphins 20/1

Giants 20/1

Vikings 12/1

So, if you were a betting man, bank on seeing Cousins in the orange and blue in 2018.