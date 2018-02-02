The online sportsbooks had a resounding response to the Redskins’ trade for Alex Smith: The Broncos are now heavy favorites to land Kirk Cousins.
Earlier in the week, Bovada had the Jets as 3/2 favorites to land Cousins; the Broncos were 2/1 favorites.
But the lines have shifted, days after Washington and Kansas City pulled off the blockbuster deal. Bovada now heavily favors Denver (-150) to be Cousins’ new home, while the Jets are getting 3/1 odds.
Bovada (As Of Friday)
Broncos (-150)
Jets (+300) 3/1
Browns (+400) 4/1
Cardinals (+500) 5/1
Bills (+1000) 10/1
Giants (+2000) 20/1
Jaguars (+2000) 20/1
Dolphins (+2000) 20/1
BetOnline, too, heavily favors the Broncos at 3/2 odds.
BetOnline
Broncos 3/2
Cardinals 8/1
Jets 11/4
Browns 4/1
Bills 14/1
Jaguars 6/1
Dolphins 20/1
Giants 20/1
Vikings 12/1
So, if you were a betting man, bank on seeing Cousins in the orange and blue in 2018.