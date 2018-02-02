Kirk Cousins may be likable enough, but he also showed a tendency to protect his stats over his team, Sean Salisbury says.

“I’ll tell you a thing that I’ve been saying since about Week 7 or 8 of the football season that’s bothered me about Cousins,” Salisbury told Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan. “He’ll put up good stats. I’m bothered at the fact that it seems to me at times — and you know I like Cousins, I’m a fan, but I’ll also lose credibility if I don’t give you my honest opinion — he won’t throw the ball away in order to save a stat.”

“For instance, I’ve seen him take sacks when three-count — three, four, one-thousand-five — take a sack instead of throwing it out of bounds, because it doesn’t look good on your completion percentage,” he said. “I’ve seen him back off taking shots when they’re behind in games, because it may not look good, if he throws a pick, on his completion percentage or on his statistics.

“That bothers me. And that’s real. And not enough people talk about it.”

“There’s times — I don’t think he’s a selfish guy,” Salisbury said, “but I do believe there’s a part of him that ‘nah, can’t. I’m not gonna do it.’ So, excellent leader, but one last thing. How many guys have you heard — and I’m just curious, maybe there it’s different — how many guys have you heard come out and say they can’t believe Cousins is not gonna be there? They’re bummed? Teammates?”

“Oh, teammates? None,” said Dukes. “It’s all been about Kendall Fuller.”

“Okay, right,” Salisbury said. “And how many guys you who said, ‘Welcome, Alex Smith.’ There’s been a couple of, ‘Welcome, Alex Smith. We’ve got business to take care of.’ So, and then [Travis] Kelce’s bummed that Smith’s leaving. Does that tell you anything about the player?

“Maybe Kirk Cousins never wanted to get a deal done. Because he’s, quite frankly, gonna be the most — for a guy who hasn’t been to a Super Bowl — I mean, we’re talking about he and [Matthew] Stafford. That’s a lot of money that he’s gonna get. And good for him. God bless him. But for a guy who hasn’t got you to a championship game, a Super Bowl, he’s gonna make that kind of money?”

“And, had he been franchised, he’d have made $34.5 million bucks,” Salisbury noted. “I do have a problem with it. You’ve got to be able to throw the ball away and make the team first. So, you know what? I’m not so sure that, when it comes to the love affair there, I think it was time for everybody to move on. And I couldn’t be happier for Alex Smith after, everywhere he goes, they replace him and he just keeps on playing.

“Love the guy and I think Washington’s gonna love him, too.”

