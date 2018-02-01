Well, if there is a positive to find in the Redskins dealing Kendall Fuller, it’s what could be gleaned from this conversation between two Redskins free-agents-to-be.

Zach Brown, coming off a stellar year in Washington, wanted to pay his respects to Kansas City-bound Fuller, while welcoming Alex Smith to D.C.

Hey alex welcome to DC! #HTTR #trustwecoming .. my boi @KeFu11er your always be family. Now go ball young man!! #HTTR4life — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) February 1, 2018

As Junior Galette astutely observed, Brown — whom the Redskins badly want to re-sign — appeared to phrase his tweet in the context of someone who’s not leaving D.C. any time soon.

But ur not even…..Nvm👀 https://t.co/ftW3zVmP37 — Junior Galette (@JovaisG) February 1, 2018

Brown found his teammate’s observation funny.

JR i know all lol — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) February 1, 2018

Linebacker is a particularly daunting position of need for the Redskins, who have five players — Brown, Galette, Trent Murphy, Will Compton and Chris Carter — all due to hit free agency in 2018. Mason Foster was also free agency bound, but re-signed on a two-year deal last week.

In a radio interview with 106.7 The Fan, Foster said he had kept in close contact with Brown and Will Compton — “we’re all really good friends” — and remained optimistic about the three reuniting in Washington next season.

Enter J.P. Finlay, Redskins reporter for NBC Sports Washington, who brought the complete picture into frame.

Been telling you ZB and Redskins are talking pic.twitter.com/9xZmigMm0S — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 1, 2018

Perhaps contract talks are going well?

Stay tuned.

