The Junkies were joined in studio by WJLA sportscaster Erin Hawksworth, the newest member of 106.7 The Fan’s on-air staff.

Hawksworth can be heard each Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and, occasionally, on weeknights.

The Junkies made a few suggestions to Hawksworth about how to make her transition into radio a little easier.

“No. 1 biggest thing: angling,” JP said. “Take advantage of being on the radio.”

“Oh yeah,” EB agreed. “Get free stuff.”

“Did I mention I love Cava?” Hawksworth quipped.

“When you’re at Channel 7 doing a sports hit,” JP said, “you can’t say, ‘I love gift cards.'”

