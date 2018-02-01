The Junkies were joined in studio by WJLA sportscaster Erin Hawksworth, the newest member of 106.7 The Fan’s on-air staff.
Hawksworth can be heard each Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and, occasionally, on weeknights.
The Junkies made a few suggestions to Hawksworth about how to make her transition into radio a little easier.
“No. 1 biggest thing: angling,” JP said. “Take advantage of being on the radio.”
“Oh yeah,” EB agreed. “Get free stuff.”
“Did I mention I love Cava?” Hawksworth quipped.
“When you’re at Channel 7 doing a sports hit,” JP said, “you can’t say, ‘I love gift cards.'”
Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter
Comments
Chris LingebachChris Lingebach is the head writer for TheFanDC.com. He hosts 'The Download' Saturdays from 7-8 a.m. on 106.7 The Fan. Email story ideas to him:...More from Chris Lingebach