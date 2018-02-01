The Junkies were joined in studio by WJLA sportscaster Erin Hawksworth, the newest member of 106.7 The Fan’s on-air staff.

Hawksworth can be heard each Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and, occasionally, on weeknights.

The Junkies made a few suggestions to Hawksworth about how to make her transition into radio a little easier.

“No. 1 biggest thing: angling,” JP said. “Take advantage of being on the radio.”

“Oh yeah,” EB agreed. “Get free stuff.”

“Did I mention I love Cava?” Hawksworth quipped.

“When you’re at Channel 7 doing a sports hit,” JP said, “you can’t say, ‘I love gift cards.'”

Thanks to @ABC7Erin for joining us in studio today and congrats on the new gig. You can tune in to Erin and @CraigHoffman 9am-noon on Sundays on @1067theFan. pic.twitter.com/vnAwmAGGNm — The Junkies (@JunksRadio) February 1, 2018

Thank you so much gentleman! I really appreciate the advice & the warm welcome. Thanks for having me on! #Angling #PunchingBag https://t.co/cM7wQzyXIY — Erin Hawksworth (@ABC7Erin) February 1, 2018

