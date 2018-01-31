WASHINGTON — Former general manager Scot McCloughan remains a must-follow for fans of the Washington Redskins.

Not long after his former employer pulled the trigger on a trade that brought quarterback Alex Smith to D.C. in exchange for a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller, McCloughan was able to weigh in on his former draft pick.

ALSO READ: Redskins Trade For, Extend Alex Smith

Let’s just say, he doesn’t love the deal:

I would have never traded Kendall. He can play inside & outside, he's high character, young & a football player https://t.co/DFpx4au6oG — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) January 31, 2018

Take it as a compliment, one of the best coaches wants you. You're a good player & person & that's why I drafted you. https://t.co/OnwAmCH5UF — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) January 31, 2018

It’s worth noting that NFL insider Adam Schefter said that as many as six other teams were interested in acquiring Smith, and that Kansas City was in contact with multiple teams as of Tuesday morning.

Schefter followed that up by saying that a second-round pick was the asking price as of Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Fuller Found Out About His Trade on Twitter

It’s unclear how the discussion played out from there and if fans will ever know the truth. Perhaps the Redskins offered Fuller as a way of decreasing the draft pick. Perhaps the Chiefs valued Fuller plus a third-round pick more and it was a way of beating another team’s offer.

Either way, teammates were incredulous after news broke.

It’s safe to say that the Redskins’ media was as well:

Best slot CB in #NFL last year per @PFF (I think) …Would be a travesty if he's heading to #Chiefs. https://t.co/GfZg2L4zdI — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) January 31, 2018

If Kendall Fuller is involved in this trade it’s a bad trade. Period. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 31, 2018

Just got an unsolicited text from a well-respected personnel exec on Skins moves: "Dumb as f#*! trading Fuller" I tend to agree — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 31, 2018

Kendall Fuller is everything the #Redskins desire in a player. He's smart. He prepares. He's tough physically and mentally. He's a professional in every way. He's also extraordinarily cheap for the next two season. Trading him makes zero sense. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) January 31, 2018

I cannot believe the #Redskins traded a 22 year-old cornerback coming off a breakthrough season as a throw-in. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 31, 2018

Thing about Kendall Fuller is this: He had a first-round grade prior to his knee injury at Virginia Tech, and some offensive players in Washington believed he was poised to become the best player on that defense in another year. #Chiefs get a rising star. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) January 31, 2018

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.