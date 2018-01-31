By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — Former general manager Scot McCloughan remains a must-follow for fans of the Washington Redskins.

Not long after his former employer pulled the trigger on a trade that brought quarterback Alex Smith to D.C. in exchange for a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller, McCloughan was able to weigh in on his former draft pick.

Let’s just say, he doesn’t love the deal:

It’s worth noting that NFL insider Adam Schefter said that as many as six other teams were interested in acquiring Smith, and that Kansas City was in contact with multiple teams as of Tuesday morning.

Schefter followed that up by saying that a second-round pick was the asking price as of Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear how the discussion played out from there and if fans will ever know the truth. Perhaps the Redskins offered Fuller as a way of decreasing the draft pick. Perhaps the Chiefs valued Fuller plus a third-round pick more and it was a way of beating another team’s offer.

Either way, teammates were incredulous after news broke.

It’s safe to say that the Redskins’ media was as well:

 

