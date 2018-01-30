WASHINGTON — On Tuesday night, news broke on a blockbuster trade between the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs that sends Alex Smith to be the new quarterback in D.C.

The news shocked the football world, and Redskins players were not immune from the surprise.

When the report developed that there was a mystery player included in the trade, Redskins Twitter got really paranoid:

*wipes eyes

👀 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

At this point, rumors began to emerge that the package that the Redskins paid for Smith included a player. That player was Kendall Fuller, who was not informed by the team until he started reading the reports on Twitter:

Nahh its not me.. I don’t thinkk Lol im on here tryna find out just like yaa 👀 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

👀👀 — Josh Holsey (@HeyItsJholsey) January 31, 2018

I wonder who’s the unidentified player?🌾👀🌾 — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) January 31, 2018

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Except that he had been traded. And teammates started to react to the news in ways that reflect how much Fuller was liked in the locker room and how much the Redskins gave up in giving him away:

Oh this had to be a joke with K Fuller Right??? — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Not the #1 slot corner in the game? No way! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

At the end of the day it’s a business whether we like what’s going on or not can’t mix feelings with business — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) January 31, 2018

Hey buddy @KeFu11er, be Honored!.. as I stated to you earlier.. because it was an honor to battle along side you and watch you become what you are today in such a short span Keep Ascending to the Top my friend 🖖🏽 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) January 31, 2018

Fuller eventually recovered from the confusion and tweeted about the irony of being in the dark:

Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! 😂 pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZj — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

As a silver lining, he got the support of his former general manager Scot McCloughan and everyone in the media who covers the team.

As news broke quickly over the course of the evening, there were a few false starts with rumors that proved to not be true (and others, like Fuller, who took a while to be confirmed):

Wikipedia you wild for this one.. you got some explaining to do🤨 pic.twitter.com/rBmmvtFHjM — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) January 31, 2018

