WASHINGTON — On Tuesday night, news broke on a blockbuster trade between the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs that sends Alex Smith to be the new quarterback in D.C.
The news shocked the football world, and Redskins players were not immune from the surprise.
When the report developed that there was a mystery player included in the trade, Redskins Twitter got really paranoid:
At this point, rumors began to emerge that the package that the Redskins paid for Smith included a player. That player was Kendall Fuller, who was not informed by the team until he started reading the reports on Twitter:
Except that he had been traded. And teammates started to react to the news in ways that reflect how much Fuller was liked in the locker room and how much the Redskins gave up in giving him away:
Fuller eventually recovered from the confusion and tweeted about the irony of being in the dark:
As a silver lining, he got the support of his former general manager Scot McCloughan and everyone in the media who covers the team.
As news broke quickly over the course of the evening, there were a few false starts with rumors that proved to not be true (and others, like Fuller, who took a while to be confirmed):
Based on what we know, what did you think about the trade? Vote in our poll:
