The Wizards will be without star point guard John Wall for an extended period of time as they attempt a playoff push down the home stretch.

Wall is set to undergo arthroscopic debridement of his left knee Wednesday, the Wizards announced Tuesday, a procedure which could keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks, according to Candace Buckner of The Post.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks had been hoping for some better news.

“I’ve kind of taken some of the workload off in the practice, but I know the last couple of games he was really struggling, and the day after the game,” Brooks, who is presented by Greenberg and Bederman, told The Sports Junkies Tuesday morning.

“And so that’s why we decided that, you know what, we’ve got to just sit him out against Atlanta and wait till we get back home Monday, and then he can get it checked out,” he said.

“And then he decided to get a second opinion, go to Cleveland with the original doctor that performed his surgery a couple years ago. I mean, I love John. He competes. He battles. He fights. He wants to be out there every second of every game, but there’s only so much you can do. You gotta let the knee calm down. Hopefully we find out some good news today.”

Brooks says Wall has been trying to manage the pain and swelling: “It’s been sore. We’ve had it drained. He had some injections in it.”

Wall first injured the knee in early November. After playing through discomfort for several weeks, Wall underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy and viscosupplementation injections, causing him to miss the next nine games.

The surgery will be performed by the head team physician for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dr. Richard D. Parker, the same specialist who performed Wall’s double knee procedure in May 2016, and with whom he consulted for his Nov. treatment.

After returning under limited minutes for six games in December, Wall appeared to be restored to his usual All-Star caliber, averaging 20.7 points and 10.3 assists over his last 15 games.

The injury comes as the 27-22 Wizards — sixth in the Eastern Conference — are scrapping for a playoff spot. They went 4-5 during his nine-game absence earlier in the season. This obviously rules Wall out for the All-Star Game, which is Feb. 18.

Morris on Wall: “He’s a true warrior. I’m glad we figured this out now so he can be back for the playoffs.” — ((( Jacob Bogage ))) (@jacobbogage) January 30, 2018

