WASHINGTON — The Kirk Cousins Era in Washington is officially over, as the Redskins have traded for Alex Smith, and immediately signed him to an extension

The news was first broken by Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor and confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapaport:

Sources tell The Star that the Chiefs have reached an agreement to trade Alex Smith to Washington. The story: https://t.co/vlNuGMAlVS — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 31, 2018

There is an agreement in principle for Alex Smith to go to the #Redskins. The deal will be finalized tomorrow. This means Kirk Cousins will be a free agent. Mega-deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2018

NFL insider Adam Schefter also reports that the Redskins have extended Smith, who was entering the final year of his contract. Smith will receive a four-year extension and turns 34 years old in May:

QB Alex Smith and Washington now have reached an agreement on a new four-year contract extension, per sources. Smith, who had one year left on his contact, tied to Washington for next five seasons. Smith gets long-term deal from Washington that Cousins could not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2018

Alex Smith will average $23.5 million per year in new money on the four-year extension with approximately $70 million in guaranteed money on the agreement between the two sides, per @mortreport. There is no official contract or paperwork so agreement in principle right now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2018

That’s a four-year extension worth $94 million and $70 million guaranteed. This vastly exceeds the $53 million in guaranteed money offered to Cousins last offseason.

The deal, while agreed to in principle, cannot be made official until the start of the league year in March. However, Schefter reports that the Redskins only surrendered a third-round pick, with ESPN’s Field Yates including Kendall Fuller in the report:

Trade term update: Washington is sending KC a third-round pick and an unidentified player for QB Alex Smith, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2018

Source: the player being sent to the Chiefs in the Alex Smith trade is Redskins CB Kendall Fuller. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2018

That’s news to Fuller, who denies the report:

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Cleaning this up…Grant was told that Kendall has been told that he isn't the guy. Obviously Kendall tweeted that a few minutes ago as well. What's bananas is that doesn't mean he's not the guy. https://t.co/SBqY1rgKCG — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) January 31, 2018

As it turns out, Fuller was the guy included in the deal and found out about it on Twitter instead of from the Redskins’ front office. Whoops:

CB Kendall Fuller is the player that made the trade for Alex Smith possible. Chiefs view Fuller as a bonafide starter, to go along with the third-round pick they’re getting. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2018

The deal makes some sense for all sides, as the Chiefs clear the way for 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes to start next season and add a high draft pick in the May draft.

The Redskins get a starting quarterback coming off of back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and the chance to stay competitive in 2018. However, there are some very real concerns for Redskins fans who have grown accustomed to a prolific passing offense.

Paired with Andy Reid, the knock on Smith is that he never threw the ball downfield. Smith turned tight end Travis Kelce into a star player, but failed to develop rapport with his receivers in Kansas City.

Last season was the first 4,000-yard campaign of Smith’s career (4,042), and Cousins has three-straight seasons throwing for more yards.

Last year, Smith led the NFL in passer rating (104.7), but his career average (87.4) is more than six points lower than Cousins’ career average (93.7).

With that being said, if wins are the only stats that matter, Smith has been better than Cousins. In three seasons as the Redskins’ starter, Cousins is 24-23-1. Over that same span, Smith is 31-15, and 88-62-1 in his career.

Smith is also four years older than Cousins, and if he plays out his full contract in Washington, he will be 39 in his final season. Even though he has gotten better with age, few players continue on that trajectory.

One (unfair) observation is that the Redskins have been here before with an Andy Reid quarterback. Eight years ago, they also traded a second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Donovan McNabb. After flourishing in Reid’s system, McNabb flopped in his only season in D.C.

I can't believe the Redskins are trusting Andy Reid in a trade for ANOTHER quarterback. — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) January 31, 2018

