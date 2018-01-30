By Laura Catherine Hermoza

Don’t let the winter prevent those creative juices from flowing. Washington, D.C. is home to many designations perfect for learning a new craft or building upon an already fostered talent. From artworks to jewelry forging, and everything in between, options are limitless. Here are five examples of D.C.’s best crafty classes.

Capitol Hill Arts Workshop

545 7th St. S.E.

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 547-6839

www.chaw.org

Since its establishment in 1972, Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (CHAW) has been fostering artistic growth in people of all ages and interests. From visual arts, dance and music, CHAW presents a broad range of artistic disciplines led through a series of diverse programs and classes. Teachers who share a true heartfelt passion for what they are doing lead these classes, which are held at various times to fit anyone’s schedule. CHAW is a nonprofit organization with a mission to build community through the arts while enabling people to discover their own potential and possibilities in a safe, creative environment.

Jewelry Class DC

1502 Massachusetts Ave. S.E.

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 641-5896

www.jewelryclassdc.com

Have you ever desired to learn the craft of metal design and jewelry making? Well you can with Jewelry Class DC. Their abundant class offerings range in different levels of metal works and are led by professional instructors, well versed in the arts of smithery and design. Class sizes are kept small, allowing for a more personalized focus to help aspiring students, and the working space boasts the best metalsmithing tools and equipment you’ll find anywhere in the D.C. Metro area. In addition to regular classes, Jewelry Class DC also leads various workshops and even offers extended private lessons.

The Art League

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

(703) 683-2323

www.theartleague.org

The Art League is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1954 to promote and foster artistic growth for all ages and skill sets. They offer a diverse array of quarterly courses ranging from fine arts to unique crafts. Some of the unique classes you’ll find here include printmaking, ceramics, mosaics, fiber arts, stained glass, sculpting and much more. These courses are led by some of the very best artists and instructors in the country and draw in close to 7,000 participating students each year. In addition to serving as a non-credited fine arts school, the Art League also boasts a resident gallery, art supply shop and provides various ongoing community outreach programs.

G. Street Fabrics

12220 Wilkins Ave.

Rockville, MD 20852

(301) 231-8998

www.gstreetfabrics.com

This store has been around since the 1940s, becoming a trusted go-to place for seeking out fabrics of all varieties, from apparel to quilting essentials. They also carry a wide selection of sewing-related goods, as well as machines, books and other supplies. What’s more, you’ll also find several in-store clubs here, including the Quilt Club, Doll Club, Capitol Area Thimblers and the American Sewing Guild. G. Street Fabrics also presents numerous on-going crafty classes in a whole range of disciplines, ages and interests. Some of the classes here include, fabric painting and dying, quilting, embroidery and machines, dolls and toys and so many others.

Workhouse Arts Center

9518 Workhouse Road

Lorton, VA 22079

(703) 584-2900

www.workhousearts.org

The Workhouse may have once served as a prison, but those of budding interests now find it to be a place of freedom and creative expression. As a nonprofit organization, today’s Workhouse Arts Center serves as a visual and performing arts studio. Here you’ll find onsite exhibits and myriad class offerings ranging in a diverse mix of disciplines and interests for all ages. Some of the classes you can sign up for include ceramics, painting, photography and mixed media, in addition to performing interests like theater, music, culinary arts and more.

