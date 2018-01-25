Mason Foster has resigned with the Redskins on a two-year deal, the veteran linebacker confirms to 106.7 The Fan.

Foster, 28, tweeted a photo of himself signing what looked to be a contract at Redskins Park. In another tweet, Foster wrote, “This is my family and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

This is my family & I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else #HTTR pic.twitter.com/A18dwJ2cQP — Mason_Foster (@Mason_Foster) January 25, 2018

“I know I wanted to be a part of this team,” Foster told 106.7 The Fan. “I had unfinished business here.”

“I wanted to finish my career in D.C. It’s a great place and I want to win. Playing for [Greg] Manusky, the scheme that he had and the way that he lets you play, it was gonna give me the chance to show my ability, show what I can do. It fits my skill set. After talking to Manusky and Jay [Gruden] and [inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti] and everybody, I knew that it just felt too right.”

“I didn’t want to have to go hit free agency and bounce around and all that stuff,” he said. “I just want to stay here. I felt like I was headed towards a big year and we had something good going, and now my sole focus is doing this rehab and coming back stronger than ever.”

Foster credits the opportunity to work with Gruden and Manusky again as major contributing factors in his decision to re-sign.

“Between Jay and Manusky, that’s the biggest part of why I wanted to be here,” he said. “Going into your eighth year, it wasn’t really too much about a lot of money or whatever, it’s like the stability. I wanted to be the starting Mike linebacker. I want to play in D.C. I want to have some stability and be able to come back and be a leader for this team. I’ve seen these guys work, I’ve seen the way everybody in the building works, and this is the best fit for me. I’m excited. I think we’ve got good things ahead of us.”

Foster is coming off his third straight season in Washington. After registering 22 tackles and an interception, Foster missed the final 11 games of 2017 with a torn labrum, but says he’s well on his way to making a full recovery. He projects to be full-go come OTAs.

“I’m back doing lifting. It’s modified and stuff, but I’m on my way,” he said. “I feel strong. My shoulder feels great.”

Foster says he’s talked to fellow linebackers Zach Brown and Will Compton — both of whom are free agents — about reuniting in Washington.

“We’re all really good friends. They’re around the building lifting and doing everything,” he said. “I hope everybody comes back. That was one of the reasons I wanted to be here. Get my contract done, get everything done, so it gives you the ability to add more pieces to this team, because at that point, it’s all about winning. I want to win. I’m going into my eighth year, so I’m ready to do whatever I’ve got to do for this team to win, be the best player I can be, be a great leader and help these guys out and really get this thing rolling.”

Foster is chomping at the bit to play another season alongside Matt Ioannidis, Jonathan Allen and Anthony Lanier.

“Those guys are amazing,” Foster said. “Matt and Ant were in there today, lifting, getting after it with Ziggy [Hood]. Really, those guys like that make my job easy. I want to play behind them. You’ve got Big Matt up there taking on double teams for you, and Ziggy taking on double teams, so it’s made for you to make plays and that’s all I want to do. Get the defense lined up and go hit somebody. That’s it.”

