Coming off three consecutive losses, the Capitals desperately need to take care of business in Florida, Jay Beagle says.

“The last three games have been obviously not what we want,” Beagle said of their recent losses — to the Devils, Canadiens and Flyers — during his weekly 106.7 The Fan appearance with The Sports Junkies — ‘The Morning Skate with Jay Beagle,’ sponsored by Sport Automotive. “But other teams are good, too.”

The Caps have dropped three straight at only one other point this season, to the Coyotes, Golden Knights and Rangers, on their four-game road trip at the end of last month.

Still leading the Metro Division with 61 points, their recent string of losses all came against teams trailing the Capitals in points. That, Beagle says, emphasized the need to up their intensity as they square off against more and more “desperate” teams eager to make a playoff push.

“I think, especially with Philly, that’s a team that’s in playoff mode right now,” Beagle said. “That was actually a really good game. That was a fun game to play in, just because there was a lot of intensity and it was a little bit different, just because it was ramped up.”

“We really haven’t seen many games that a team has come at you like that, especially just with the desperation that they have,” he said. “It’s obviously not the result we wanted, but kind of seeing how we have to play now going down the back stretch, just because the Metro is so tight.

“Teams are raising their game now, obviously playing for a playoff spot and a little bit more desperate, so we’ve got to match that, too. Not the result we wanted, but definitely a learning experience, I think.”

