WASHINGTON — Given the number of professional athletes playing in the D.C. region, sports celebrities move to and from the area on a regular basis. Most of them, however, have ties to a team here.

It turns out that long-time NFL offensive guard and Hall of Fame hopeful Alan Faneca has been living in McLean, Va., since 2014. Now, he’s moving away.

Faneca is best known for his 10 seasons in Pittsburgh, where he had all six of his first-team All-Pro seasons, and seven of his nine-straight Pro Bowl seasons. He helped open comically large holes for running backs Jerome Bettis and Willie Parker, won a ring against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL, and was named to the Steeler’s 75th Anniversary team before leaving for the Jets in 2008.

He played two more Pro Bowl seasons in New York and finished his career in Arizona.

According to the Washington Business Journal, Faneca’s wife is a native Virginian, and he was active in the Epilepsy Foundation of America, based out of Landover, Md., which could explain why he owned a home here.

The couple bought the house in May of 2014 for $4 million and put more than $1 million into outdoor amenities. The listing by Washington Fine Properties lists a new pool, pool house with guest suite, outdoor kitchen and dining area, heat lamps, fire pit and more.

For those of you wondering, however, not much room was planned for football. The lot is less than an acre and in addition to the outdoor recreation, the house is 9,000 square feet on three levels. Don’t expect to host your Thanksgiving family football game here, unless you include the neighbors.

Altogether, Faneca is looking for a cool $5.5 million.

It’s worth noting that while Faneca does have a room with framed jerseys on the wall, and another with a locker full of helmets, he lacks the number of sports props that Robert Griffin III included when selling his Loudoun County home.

Just saying.

