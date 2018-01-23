Senior Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, the top passer in college football in 2017, says it was a childhood dream to play for the Redskins.

A three-year starter for Oklahoma State, Rudolph finished 2017 with 4,904 passing yards (65 completion percentage), 37 touchdowns (fourth) and 9 interceptions, shepherding the Cowboys to a 10-3 record and a bowl victory (over Virginia Tech) in his senior season. He was 30-9 overall as a starter and 2-1 in bowl games.

Rudolph, a Rock Hill, S.C. native — a stone’s throw away from Redskins legend Joe Gibbs’ North Carolina home — grew up going on family vacations with the Gibbs family.

“Me and my brother are good friends with the Gibbs’ grandson, the boys,” Rudolph told 106.7 The Fan’s Craig Hoffman at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. “Jackson, who’s the quarterback at UCLA now; Miller; and then Jason and Taylor. Great family. Obviously my parents were good friends with J.D., Coach Gibbs’ son, and so we were close in proximity.”

“I was in Rock Hill (S.C.), they were in Charlotte (N.C.), and so we’d get together growing up all the way up through my childhood, take vacations together,” he said.

That’s not where Rudolph’s local ties end. Earlier in life, the he lived in Virginia. The Redskins were a part of his weekly tradition.

“I lived in Virginia, so that was the closest team to cheer for,” he said, “and I always loved turning on the game Sunday afternoon watching the Skins play. That was kind of my team, really.”

