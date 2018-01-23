Wizards guard Bradley Beal learned Tuesday he has been tapped to make his first All-Star appearance, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post is reporting. All-Star Game starters were announced last week, and reserves won’t be announced until Tuesday at 7 p.m. on TNT.
Beal was selected by the Eastern Conference coaches, Buckner reports. She adds that Beal will also participate in the three-point shootout.
The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.6 points, 3.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in his sixth NBA season.
Beal’s first All-Star selection fulfills a longtime hope of Wizards teammate John Wall, who, in 2016, told Michael Lee Beal just needed time to prove himself as a star in this league: “Let him be an All-Star. Let him see if he can be healthy for a whole season and see what he can do. … I want him to be an All-Star, just like I am. It’s no fun when it’s just one guy. If another guy is there, it makes it more fun.”
In a twist of fate, it’s now Wall’s turn to await the announcement to learn if he’ll make it in as a reserve.
The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 on TNT.
I watched him in last night’s game vs Dallas. Totally inconsistent and lame as heck trying to drive the lane – lost the ball on countless occasions. How did we see fit to give him a max deal?
So do we rejoice at a player’s inclusion in the ASG simply because he’s one of ours? We cannot trust Beal to show up when we need him, which would be my main criteria to qualify for All Star status. Beal has NOT shown this ability yet and I doubt it’s in his makeup. Not clutch!