Wizards guard Bradley Beal learned Tuesday he has been tapped to make his first All-Star appearance, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post is reporting. All-Star Game starters were announced last week, and reserves won’t be announced until Tuesday at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Beal was selected by the Eastern Conference coaches, Buckner reports. She adds that Beal will also participate in the three-point shootout.

The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.6 points, 3.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in his sixth NBA season.

Beal’s first All-Star selection fulfills a longtime hope of Wizards teammate John Wall, who, in 2016, told Michael Lee Beal just needed time to prove himself as a star in this league: “Let him be an All-Star. Let him see if he can be healthy for a whole season and see what he can do. … I want him to be an All-Star, just like I am. It’s no fun when it’s just one guy. If another guy is there, it makes it more fun.”

In a twist of fate, it’s now Wall’s turn to await the announcement to learn if he’ll make it in as a reserve.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 on TNT.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter