With 20 unrestricted free agents in 2018, the Redskins roster could look dramatically different next season. Among those slated to hit free agency are Redskins linebackers Junior Galette and Zach Brown, who had two very different seasons.

Brown, who signed with Washington on a one-year deal coming off one All-Pro season in Buffalo, amassed 84 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season, and was a constant threat in the Redskins pass rush.

After missing consecutive seasons, tearing Achilles tendons in each ankle, Galette’s third one-year contract with the Redskins was the charm. While he only had 14 tackles and three sacks, Galette played in all 16 games for the first time since 2014, amid being held to limited playing time by the coaching staff.

Brown, 28, should make a killing on his next contract. Galette, 29, will probably not.

Through it all, Galette — despite publicly lobbying for more playing time this season — seems genuinely appreciative of the support he’s received from Redskins fans.

The amount of Support and Appreciation I get from Random Redskins Fans Every single day bring tears to me sometimes I really Appreciate y’all and will do my Best To Stay #Free58 tho — Junior Galette (@JovaisG) January 17, 2018

Brown echoed his teammate’s sentiment.

Yeah feel u on this one — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) January 17, 2018

Whether one, both or neither re-sign with the team, it’s a good sign, in the first post-Scot McCloughan year, to see players enjoying the culture they’re surrounded by in Washington.

