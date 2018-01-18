WASHINGTON — If the best swimmer of all time and one of the best baseball players of his generation joined one of the best golfers in the world for a round on a championship golf course, who would be their fourth?

If you don’t carry some serious hardware, you don’t get an invite.

On Thursday, Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper tweeted out photos from an Under Armour marketing photo shoot with Jordan Spieth and Michael Phelps in celebration of Spieth’s new shoe, the aptly named Spieth 2.

The shoot happened at a golf course in Harper’s hometown of Las Vegas, somewhere far away from the frigid temperatures and snow in D.C.

Even so, Harper rocked the long sleeves, looking remarkably out of place with a puny golf club in his hands:

Under Armour even provided the threesome with personalized golf carts, lest they have to share:

Waiting on the rest of the team here to break in their new #Spieth2's…. pic.twitter.com/Tb4LxSNNEo — Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) January 18, 2018

It’s a pretty cool moment with great company, but Harper looks ready to return to a baseball diamond somewhere in Florida:

For those of you who can’t wait until position players report to Florida in a few weeks, here is video of Harper taking batting practice from his father and admiring a long, long fly ball:

