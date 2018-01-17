Giannis Antetokounmpo manhandled the Wizards in a nine-point Bucks victory at Capital One Arena on Monday, enough that Scott Brooks was seeing “The Greek Freak” in his nightmares.

“He’s definitely a problem, a handful,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks, who is presented by Greenberg and Bederman, to The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan. “He just seems to overpower us.”

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to victory — 104-95 — on the Wizards’ home court for the second time in less than two weeks. This time around, Antetokounmpo scored a mere 27 points, with 20 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots.

“I thought we did a pretty good job throughout the game,” Brooks said. “He just wills the game. He offensive rebounds. He posts us up and he bullies us and we have to show more resistance, especially late-game.”

Only a week and a half ago, Antetokounmpo scored 34 on the Wizards, adding 12 rebounds. The Wizards were able to cut down his effectiveness this week, holding him to 39 percent from the field on 23 shots, as opposed to his 70-percent field goal efficiency on Jan. 6. He’s been a handful for Washington all season, in three games averaging 28 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.

Asked what else his players can do to limit Antetokounmpo, besides doubling him, Brooks said, “You know, like I said, we did a pretty good job. He didn’t shoot the ball well. We contested a lot of his shots.”

“I mean, there’s no question, maybe late in the games we’re gonna have to take the ball out of his hands,” he said. “But he did make a couple of tough shots, and, I mean, what are you gonna do? You’re contesting shots — fadeaway, baseline jump shots — and those are shots that you can live with, but he makes them it seems like often against us.”

