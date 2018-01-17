The Washington Capitals unveiled new uniforms for their upcoming NHL Stadium Series game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on March 3.

The special edition adidas uniforms feature a twist on the Capitals’ traditional color scheme, with Navy blue being the predominant color — the first time in franchise history the club has worn Navy blue — in salute to the site of the game, home to the United States Naval Academy.

Each element of the Capitals’ visual identity has been “emphasized to create bolder, more visually pronounced uniforms that are meant to make a statement and be more recognizable in the larger outdoor stadium setting,” the club says.

The jersey incorporates “CAPS,” the club’s informal nickname, into the special edition crest. Also included are the three stars from the club’s primary moniker, which also honors the Washington, D.C. city flag.

The jerseys — both authentic and replica — will be available for purchase at shop.nhl.com.

