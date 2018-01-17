By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under:Caps Stadium Series, NHL, Stadium Series, Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals unveiled new uniforms for their upcoming NHL Stadium Series game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on March 3.

caps stadium series jerseys Capitals Unveil 2018 Stadium Series Jerseys

(via Washington Capitals)

The special edition adidas uniforms feature a twist on the Capitals’ traditional color scheme, with Navy blue being the predominant color — the first time in franchise history the club has worn Navy blue — in salute to the site of the game, home to the United States Naval Academy.

caps stadium series uniform Capitals Unveil 2018 Stadium Series Jerseys

(via Washington Capitals)

Each element of the Capitals’ visual identity has been “emphasized to create bolder, more visually pronounced uniforms that are meant to make a statement and be more recognizable in the larger outdoor stadium setting,” the club says.

caps stadium series jersey Capitals Unveil 2018 Stadium Series Jerseys

(via Washington Capitals)

The jersey incorporates “CAPS,” the club’s informal nickname, into the special edition crest. Also included are the three stars from the club’s primary moniker, which also honors the Washington, D.C. city flag.

caps stadium series logo Capitals Unveil 2018 Stadium Series Jerseys

(via Washington Capitals)

The jerseys — both authentic and replica — will be available for purchase at shop.nhl.com.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen