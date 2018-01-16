WASHINGTON — Tuesday’s headline news: President Donald Trump has been given a clean bill of health from the White House doctor.

Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson has served in that role since 2013 and declared: “All data indicates the president is healthy and will remain so for the duration of his presidency.”

That’s nice, but not what we usually care about on websites dedicated to sports. We want measurables.

Trump is officially 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds. While body composition counts for a lot, here are four Washington, D.C. athletes who are the exact same measurables (+/-5 pounds):

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed

Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark

Redskins linebacker Zach Vigil

Redskins linebacker Pete Robertson

Here is a gallery of these powerful D.C. men with basically the same measurables:

Close, But Not Quite: Not everyone gets to be built like a president. Here are 11:

Caps star Alex Ovechkin is a Washingtonian with proven ties to Russia, but he stands just a hair taller at 6-foot-3;

Nats starter Stephen Strasburg weighs in at 235 pounds, but stretches to 6-foot-4;

Redskins running back Samje Perine is 236 pounds but stands only 5-foot-11;

Nats reliever Shawn Kelley is also 6-foot-2, but only weighs 230 pounds;

Wizards big men Marcin Gortat and Jason Smith each weigh 240 pounds, but are 6-foot-11 and 7-foot, respectively.

While four Mystics are taller than 6-foot-2, none weigh more than 191 pounds.

The shortest Wizard is 6-foot-1 point guard Tim Frazier, but he weighs only 170 pounds.

What makes this comparison fun is that both sets of data are likely inaccurate.

Athletic measurements, particularly height and weight, have a reputation for being outdated or exaggerated. Offensive tackles and defensive nose tackles have a physical and psychological advantage to being big. If receivers don’t have elite speed, they benefit from being listed as tall. First basemen want to have good reach. Pitchers want to throw downhill.

Across many professions, there are psychological advantages to being larger than life.

It’s quite the opposite for jockeys, professional fighters, and NBA star Kevin Durant, who once said: “When I’m talking to women, I’m 7 feet. In basketball circles, I’m 6-foot-9.” He’s actually 6-foot-11 but doesn’t want to be stigmatized as a power forward.

The point in all of this is that Trump may very well be 6-foot-2, 239 pounds. But if he isn’t, he wouldn’t be the first powerful man in America to embellish his numbers for personal or professional reasons.

