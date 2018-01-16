By Troy Petenbrink

According to the medical experts of the famed Mayo Clinic a healthy breakfast may have extreme benefits to your overall health. There is research linking the routine eating of a healthy breakfast with such positive outcomes as weight control, improved blood sugar levels, lower cholesterol, and better concentration. In the Washington, D.C. area there are many restaurants with healthy breakfast items at the ready.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20037

(202) 419-6755

www.blueducktavern.com

The Michelin-starred Blue Duck Tavern is well regarded for its locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients that are used to create all of its menus — including breakfast. A few examples of some of its recent healthy options include scrambled egg whites with jumbo lump crab, tomato, baby spinach, and avocado; and a low-fat yogurt, granola and berry parfait. It is open daily for breakfast. On Saturdays and Sundays it also offers a brunch menu that always includes healthy menu items.

Fruitive

CityCenterDC

1094 Palmer Alley, N.W.

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 836-7749

www.fruitive.com

Fruitive’s mission is to serve healthy food made with wholesome, 100% plant based ingredients. Among its many popular items are toasted flax and spelt bread with almond butter, banana slices, natural maple syrup, and cacao nibs; and its “Early Riser Breakfast Wrap” that is is made with a whole wheat tortilla, filled with quinoa, black bean and corn salsa, smoked mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onions, red pepper, tomato, and cashew cheese. Its comprehensive breakfast menu is available all day.

Brabo

Kimpton Lorien Hotel & Spa

1600 King St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

(703) 894-3440

www.braborestaurant.com

Located in historic Old Town Alexandria, Brabo offers a breakfast menu inspired by traditional Belgian cuisine using locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. One of chef Sebastien Rondier’s favorite items among his many healthy offerings is the vegetable frittata that includes red quinoa, broccoli, and spinach and served with marinated tomatoes and a gruyere cheese potato cake. Breakfast is served daily at Brado.

Firefly

Kimpton Hotel Madera

1310 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.

Washington, DC 20036

(202) 861-1310

www.firefly-dc.com

Firefly’s menu highlights contemporary American comfort food that is prepared with locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. It also has a strong commitment to offering several vegan and vegetarian dishes. Some of its top breakfast items are the steel cut oatmeal with fresh blueberries and toasted pecans; and its signature “Firefly Scramble” that can be made with egg whites, sweet corn, and summer squash. Firefly offers breakfast Monday through Friday, and has brunch on Saturdays and Sundays (the Firefly Scramble is included on the brunch menu).

Lil’B Coffee Bar and Eatery

The Darcy Hotel

1515 Rhode Island Ave. N.W.

Washington, DC 20005

(202) 521-7181

www.lilbdc.com

Lil’ B Coffee & Eatery has a selection of Southern-inspired menu items created by New Orleans native chef David Guas. And while there are the expected hearty options, Guas has also included some tasty healthy dishes like “Gras-Nola,” a signature granola made with baked pecans, dried fruit, and honey, and Amish Country Yogurt with fresh fruit. Lil’ B Coffee & Eatery offers breakfast daily and most of the items are available all day.

