If you happened to be clicking around Twitter Sunday, around the time Stefon Diggs punched Minnesota’s ticket to the NFC Championship game with a dramatic, game-winning 61-yard touchdown as time expired, you might have noticed ‘Redskins’ trending.

Why? The Redskins aren’t a playoff team. There certainly was no shortage of excitement from the two games played Sunday — the Vikings toppling the Saints, 29-24, and the Jaguars, the Steelers, 45-42.

Heck, practically no one even predicted Jacksonville beating Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh. No one except Calais Campbell.

Nobody saw a 45-42 #Jaguars win over the #Steelers. Nobody … except Calais Campbell, who reminded me what he told me after last week’s game. This is so weird @Campbell93 pic.twitter.com/QifCN5AuSc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2018

Right. About that…

In the HISTORY of the NFL, only TWO games ended 45-42. Cardinals-Redskins in 1998. Eagles-Redskins in 1947. Earlier this week, Calais Campbell, predicted the Jags-Steelers game would end 45-42. He was, somehow, right. https://t.co/MU0TCk7Ey2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 14, 2018

Anyhow, you’ll probably be heartened to know the Redskins lost both of these contests. Although, Sammy Baugh did throw for 364 yards and five touchdowns (and two interceptions) in that 1947 game.

In the 1998 loss, Trent Green passed for 382 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while the Cardinals got their yards the hard way, rushing for 188 and four touchdowns.

With six combined touchdowns apiece, the kickers were the difference in this game. Joe Nedney was flawless, converting six-of-six extra point attempts and his only field goal try, while Cary Blanchard was not, missing both field goal attempts and an extra point attempt (hence the unusual final score).

At least the Redskins are… relevant… in January?

And, oh yeah…

Teams that have not made the NFC Championship game in the last 20 years: Detroit Lions

Washington Redskins

Dallas Cowboys — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 14, 2018

It’s considered amazing that the Jags are in a conference title game bc they’ve been bad for so long. This is their 3rd Conf title game & 7th playoff appearance since ‘96. Redskins have 0 & 5 respectively. Remains DC’s turn. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) January 15, 2018

Anyway, at least the Redskins can wallow in mediocrity with Dallas.

So, congrats to the Vikings, for leaving this foreboding club.

Must be nice.

