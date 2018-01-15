The Nationals have reached an agreement to bring back versatile infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick, reaching a reported team-friendly, two-year, $7 million deal.

The Washington #Nats are closing in on a two-year, $7 million deal for versatile free-agent infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 15, 2018

Kendrick, 34, came to Washington via mid-summer trade with the Phillies, immediately serving as a lightning rod near the top of a Nationals lineup already loaded with hitters.

Kendrick slashed .315/.368/.475 with nine home runs, 41 RBI and 12 stolen bases between between the two clubs in 2017. He recorded a .343 on-base percentage and slugged .494 for an .837 OPS in 52 games for the Nationals. A .291 career hitter, Kendrick helps return stability to a Nats bench that was rock-steady last season.

Kendrick’s new deal with the Nationals reportedly includes incentives which could max out at $9.25 million over two years.

I'm being told the $7 million base for Howie Kendrick could also include incentives and slightly less this year and more next year. — TALK NATS ⚾ (@TalkNats2) January 15, 2018

Source: Howie Kendrick’s deal with #Nationals can max out at $9.25M over two years. Includes $2.25M in incentives based on plate appearances. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 15, 2018

Even in a free agency period moving at a dogged pace, Washington has managed to fulfill its needs while leaving open the opportunity to make a splash later as spring training approaches.

This, by the way, feels like a big deal. Nats replace Lind and Kendrick with Adams and Kendrick, and can effectively slide Difo into Drew's place. So the bench is roughly back to where it was in October, which is a good place for it to be. https://t.co/zT5g3bcBDg — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) January 15, 2018

Also, as free agent and trade markets have been slow-moving around them, Nats have systematically grabbed exactly what they need without overpaying. Can now wait out the late-winter chaos, pounce from position of strength. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) January 15, 2018

