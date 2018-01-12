While the Washington Redskins may focus on a quarterback, receiver, running back or nose tackle with their 13th overall selection, they can’t sleep on another gaping need – returner. And, one can be found cheaply in the middle rounds.

Think third or fourth round to find a dual player that can also be a reserve running back, receiver or cornerback. But, someone whose biggest contribution will be flipping field position. The Redskins really haven’t sported a returner who impacted the game since Brian Mitchell departed in 1999. Oh, Brandon Banks did a decent job in 2010-12, but most returners have been nothing special.

San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny could be a steal. He returned seven kicks and one punt for touchdowns over three seasons. Now his rushing stats are eye-popping – 2,248 yards with 23 touchdowns last season. And yet, he’s a second-day draft projection. Penny finished with five straight 200-yard games, but NFL scouts think he beat up weak competition. Still, Penny’s a solid returner and could help the backfield. He’s a third or fourth rounder.

Western Michigan cornerback Darius Phillips is a playmaker with 11 interceptions, but also five kickoff and one punt return touchdowns. He’s a projected fourth-rounder and could give the Redskins a secondary reserve as well as solid returner.

There is a first-round option, though. Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk not only led the Aggies in receptions three straight years with two 1,000-yard seasons, he also scored on six punt returns and a kickoff return. Now Kirk may be already gone when the Redskins pick 13th, but if not, he’d solve two problems. And, he keeps the Kirk name on the roster should a certain passer depart.

There will be no buzz on the Redskins looking for a returner, but with the expected loss of free agent Bashaud Breeland on kickoffs and Jamison Crowder looking ordinary on punt returns, Washington needs someone to energize field position.

