WASHINGTON — Weeks after Kirk Cousins picked apart a good Denver Broncos defense, his vanquished foes still have it out for him.

Not in search of revenge, but rather in a desire to get him to sign with Denver this offseason.

Add linebacker Brandon Marshall to a list that already includes All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller and Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib in praising the Redskins passer, this time in a conversation with NFL Network on the future of his team:

"We played against a guy Week 16 that's pretty good." I asked Broncos LB Brandon Marshall @nflnetwork what John Elway will do at QB this offseason. Hint, they played the Redskins.#UpToTheMinute pic.twitter.com/b1bfVuAm1W — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 11, 2018

“In my opinion, we’ve already drafted a quarterback in the first round a couple years,” he said. “We tried that.”

“I think [team president John Elway] is going to go get a free agent quarterback. I think he’s going to go spend some money and fix the position. It’s kind of a tossup with these rookie quarterbacks. You never know. The only thing about getting a free agent quarterback is that some guy is gonna have to go.”

As long as it’s one of the failed quarterbacks on the team, Marshall sounds OK with that last part.

This year, the Broncos suffered through the play of a three-headed monster at quarterback, watching Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch each fail to seize the job. A familiar refrain in the NFL is that if you have three quarterbacks then you have none, and that couldn’t be truer than with the Broncos.

Trevor Siemian (5-9) was supposed to take the next step this season and got the nod to start the season. However, he took a beating, averaging three sacks and countless more hits each game in 11 starts this season. He will have his second left shoulder surgery in the coming weeks.

Injured in the preseason, Paxton Lynch (0-2) only saw the field once the season was lost, and performed well enough in a pair of losses. For many fans–and apparently Marshall–Lynch is already a bust. But with a total of four starts in two years, it’s hard to say if he ever had a chance.

Brock Osweiler (0-4) was an afterthought this season, first riding the pine in Cleveland before eventually starting a quartet of losses for his new old employer. Unfortunately, the story seems already written on Osweiler, who was a colossal flop as a franchise quarterback in Houston.

For Elway, the team has no choice but to look elsewhere for new blood: “I think there is no doubt we’ve got to get better at that position. For us to have a chance to get better, we’ve got to get better at that position.”

So who would Marshall like to see? How about Kirk Cousins in blaze orange.

“Uh, there’s a could guys out there, y’know,” he said with a sly smile. “We played against a guy in Week 16 that was pretty good. There’s a couple of guys out there.”

And yet Cousins’ head coach Jay Gruden won’t even say that he actually wants Kirk back.

Your move, Washington. Denver is blitzing.

