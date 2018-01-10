According to PornHub (an online clearinghouse for pornographic material, I’m told), women watched far more pornography online in 2017 than in previous years.

PornHub’s year-in-review report finds, among its 24.7 billion site searches last year, it saw a 1,400 percent spike in the search term ‘Porn for Women.’

Citing an expert in the field of sex therapy, the study goes on to describe 2017 as the year “women have come forward to express their desires more openly.”

“From the ‘Me too’ movement to prominent females the likes of Hillary Clinton and Nikki Haley on the world stage, women are feeling more empowered and they have found their voice,” says Dr. Laurie Betito. “This is a sign of things to come.”

“We actually want to try and mine our audience for female listeners who are willing to talk about this topic,” JP of The Sports Junkies said Wednesday on 106.7 The Fan.

“If we get one, it’s a successful segment, in my eyes,” Bish replied.

Wouldn’t ‘ya know it, they actually had several female callers lined up to discuss the topic.

“I was married for 14 years and that was the whole at-gunpoint thing,” said a woman called Dani. “Like, if I watched porn, it was at gunpoint with the husband.”

(Editor’s note: Sounds like someone should have considered calling the police.)

“But then I got divorced four years ago, and I have like a long-distance boyfriend now,” she later informed. “And it’s like I’m watching it like four times a week.”

“Now, that’s not with him, obviously?” asked Bick.

“No, this is like I’ve gotta release the need while we’re not together,” replied Dani.

Dani’s jubilation for the discussion sparked the blokes to play an impromptu game, something to which they referred as “whore or bore.”

Afterwards, the hosts fielded several other female callers, who went on to describe their various… fetishes (one of which sounded somewhat Japanese, they remarked).

