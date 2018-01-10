Braden Holtby and Alex Ovechkin are the Capitals representatives in the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa on Jan. 28.

Ovechkin, the fan-elected Captain of the Metropolitan Division, is making the seventh All-Star appearance of his career, while this is Holtby’s third appearance.

Barry Trotz — also making his third appearance — is coaching the Metro Division in the three-game, 3-on-3-style tournament.

Here's who will be repping the Metropolitan Division at the 2018 @Honda #NHLAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/56XX1NSsYc — NHL (@NHL) January 10, 2018

Here are the remainder of the All-Star rosters.

The full list of 44 players who are set to show off the game at the 2018 @Honda #NHLAllStar Weekend in Tampa. https://t.co/H7Eznpd5o2 — NHL (@NHL) January 10, 2018

