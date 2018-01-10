Braden Holtby and Alex Ovechkin are the Capitals representatives in the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa on Jan. 28.
Ovechkin, the fan-elected Captain of the Metropolitan Division, is making the seventh All-Star appearance of his career, while this is Holtby’s third appearance.
Barry Trotz — also making his third appearance — is coaching the Metro Division in the three-game, 3-on-3-style tournament.
Here are the remainder of the All-Star rosters.
