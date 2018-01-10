Capitals forward Jay Beagle is a man of many nicknames.

Here I was thinking we’d decided on calling Beagle ‘The Vacuum Monster.’ But au contraire.

Apparently I need to get out to a game every once in a while.

The caps show a snoopy clip when jay beagle scores — dccharles (@dccharles) December 23, 2014

Three more years of playing The Snoopy Dance video after Jay Beagle scores a goal at home for the Caps pic.twitter.com/ejl5IEw2SY — David Lawson (@dtlawson) June 29, 2015

Is Jay Beagle's nickname Snoopy, or is that too obvious? #NHLCapitals #NHLJets — James Crampton (@JimCramptonWPG) November 26, 2015

A goal for Snoopy!!! Jay Beagle scores to give the #Caps a 2-goal lead in the third #StanleyCupPlayoffs @wusa9 — WUSA9 Sports (@WUSA9sports) April 15, 2016

Jay Beagle you clutch doggie you! #backhander #gamesaver Solid roadie with a momentary collapse, but snoopy came through #CapsJets — Alex B (@BonsaiBondra) November 2, 2016

JAY BEAGLE (1) SCORES WITH 30 SECONDS LEFT TO PUT THE CAPS UP 3-2. CARLSON (2) GETS THE ASSIST. WHAT A HUGE GOAL BY SNOOPY🔵🔴 #CapitalsTalk — WashCapsBlog74 (@CapsforLife74) November 2, 2016

Jay Beagle, with the best nickname in sports, wins it. SNOOPY! — Mike Harris (@SIcomMike) January 22, 2017

Snoopy Santa is skating to finish up for Christmas pic.twitter.com/roN8uxCTA8 — ry meyer (@rymeyer4610) December 6, 2017

That's actually Jay Beagle — Troy is awaiting Opening Day (@troychewning) December 7, 2017

Battle of the Beagles: RT for Jay Beagle Like for Snoopy pic.twitter.com/65rmHGQgv7 — Jaromir Jagr fan account (@Jaromir_Jagr) May 9, 2017

Fortunately, a Caps fan took it upon himself to get to the bottom of it, and sent in an appropriate question ahead of Beagle’s weekly 106.7 The Fan appearance with The Sports Junkies — ‘The Morning Skate with Jay Beagle,’ sponsored by Sport Automotive.

Ask him if he doesn't mind being called Snoopy? — Tommy Bertram (@TommyBertram) January 9, 2018

“No one calls me Snoopy,” Beagle told The Junkies. “But I wouldn’t mind if that happened.”

“I had that nickname when I was younger, but no one here calls me Snoopy on the team,” he said. “It just hasn’t stuck. But I did have that nickname when I was younger, just with other teams growing up.”

