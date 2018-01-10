Capitals forward Jay Beagle is a man of many nicknames.
Here I was thinking we’d decided on calling Beagle ‘The Vacuum Monster.’ But au contraire.
Apparently I need to get out to a game every once in a while.
Fortunately, a Caps fan took it upon himself to get to the bottom of it, and sent in an appropriate question ahead of Beagle’s weekly 106.7 The Fan appearance with The Sports Junkies — ‘The Morning Skate with Jay Beagle,’ sponsored by Sport Automotive.
“No one calls me Snoopy,” Beagle told The Junkies. “But I wouldn’t mind if that happened.”
“I had that nickname when I was younger, but no one here calls me Snoopy on the team,” he said. “It just hasn’t stuck. But I did have that nickname when I was younger, just with other teams growing up.”
