WASHINGTON — Back on Halloween 2017, the voice of the Washington Capitals, John Walton, announced that he would do what no Caps player would be permitted to do: go to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

While he won’t be playing, he will be working, calling Olympic play-by-play for women’s hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics on NBC in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Walton’s voice can usually be heard throughout the Caps’ season on the flagship station, 106.7 The Fan, and he has one of those iconic voices that reaches out of the radio to you.

How will the Caps replace that iconic sound? With another familiar timbre, according to Walton’s official Twitter account

“Have some fun news to share about one of my fill-ins while I’m in South Korea, and Nationals fans will love it,” Walton wrote. “Happy to say my man, Charlie Slowes, will have the call of Caps/Panthers in Florida on February 22nd. A little sound of summer with your boys of winter!”

Charlie Slowes, of course, is the Washington Nationals’ radio play-by-play guy, also on 106.7 The Fan.

So while it will be a little strange to hear someone other than Walton on the call, it will at least get you in the spirit for baseball season.

