WASHINGTON — Another day, another Kirk Cousins rumor, but this one might be the most surprising of all: fed up with playing in the uncertain confines of Washington, Cousins would seriously consider an offer from the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns. Home to 27 different starting quarterback since the franchise rebooted in 1999, a list that includes Robert Griffin III, Jason Campbell and current Redskins’ teammate Colt McCoy.

Instability has been an overriding theme in Cleveland, where there have also been nine head coaches in the last 18 years, leading the team to a total of one playoff appearance.

This is the team that Cousins would supposedly “very seriously consider?”

That’s the word, according to NFL insider Albert Breer, who shared his thoughts today on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland:

“My feeling is that he would very seriously consider the Browns,” Breer told the Bull and Fox show on Wednesday. “I think he’d also consider the Jaguars and Jets. I think the Browns would be in that group.”

Call it pandering, call it a hot take, or call it prophetic, but Breer’s comments made headlines.

Last week, following Cousins’ “Season in Review” fan discussion, hosted by 106.7 The Fan, former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann speculated that Cousins would never consider Cleveland.

“The Redskins, the Jaguars, the Broncos and the Jets,” Theismann said, naming his top predictions for landing spots for Cousins. “I don’t put Cleveland in there because I don’t believe he would want to make the decision. Too much uncertainty in that organization.”

What Jay Gruden said publicly…that’s not the first time that thought has come up in the Redskins’ building, that it’s time to fish or cut bait with him. Even last year before they tagged him, they talked about well what if we let him go to [the free agent] market and try to re-sign him that way? If we do that and maybe we fail, maybe we go sign Mike Glennon.

“Mike Glennon was their backup plan.”

Glennon is a product of Fairfax County, where he led Westfield High School to a state championship. Expected to last on the market, he was an early target by the Chicago Bears, eliminating that option for the Redskins.

“The way I look at it for the Redskins is: do we want to kick this can down the road for another year?” Breer asked. “Or do we want to sign him to a long-term deal? Because if they tag him, it’s almost impossible to do a long-term deal with him.

“There’s going to be some very real thought, even more than a year ago, to let him go to market. It’s the only way to define his true value and then we’ll hope to re-sign him. Obviously, in that circumstance, a lot of teams will be ready to pounce.

“I don’t think the feeling out there is that the Browns are not that far away. There’s obviously all these resources if they have to get better quickly.”

