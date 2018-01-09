WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis is a curling enthusiast and plans to attend the Winter Olympiad in several weeks as a guest of USA Curling.

Therefore, it only makes sense that he should star in a Cheetos commercial that highlights the sports (cheese curl and curling…get it?!) ahead of the Winter Games. The video made its Internet debut on Tuesday:

#sponsored We’re taking curling to the next level in ‘18. Continuing my support of @USACurl by showing off some new dance moves… check out the “Teach Me How to Curl” video to see my collab with @ChesterCheetah @todrick @LT_21. Show me how you #DotheCurl! pic.twitter.com/neJ9KK6gum — Vernon Davis (@VernonDavis85) January 9, 2018

“Teach Me How to Curl” by Todrick Hall is a commercialized remix of “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District, and that’s NFL alum LaDainian Tomlinson on the ice with Davis.

Davis’ interest in the sport dates back to a gimmicky interaction with a reporter while Davis still played for the San Francisco 49ers. As he told The Undefeated in a recent article on the topic, he accepted the reporters request to play, and it only took a few hours to fall in love with it.

Davis went on to have a role in promoting the sport ahead of the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games but serves as an official honorary captain for this year’s squad.

Davis said that his goal, in addition to lending his celebrity for the benefit of the sport, is to specifically help introduce it to the African American community, which has yet to latch onto the sport.

After all, he fell in love with it. So why wouldn’t someone else?

“I’m an art studio major,” he said, “so I’m all about doing something different and just trying to see what else is out there, exploring, and just thinking outside the box and opening up my mind.”

