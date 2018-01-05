WASHINGTON — Former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann never got to experience free agency, playing in the decades before it was collectively bargained for.

And if his former team is willing to let its current quarterback, Kirk Cousins, hit free agency, then he hopes Cousins will shop around.

“It’s like the worst-kept secret in football right now: that Kirk is going to shop around,” Theismann told CDVTW on 106.7 The Fan. “And look, he should. How often does this opportunity come along to a player, where they get to dictate where they want to go?”

Cousins is in a first-of-its-kind situation, contractually. Nobody has ever had consecutive franchise tags, with the distinct possibility of receiving a third. While most quarterbacks by season number seven have either boomed and signed long-term deals or busted and become backups, Cousins has a chance to cash in at maximum value.

Cousins won’t turn 30 until training camp, and was spared the wear and tear by learning the position on the bench. He passed for 4,000 yards in each of his three seasons as a starter and is already one of the best active quarterbacks in the NFL and one of the most accomplished passers in Redskins history.

If the Redskins let him hit free agency, it will likely be because of the historic $34 million franchise tag price. If they want to risk letting him walk, he has suitors that could lock him up with a historic contract of their own.

“I can name four in a hurry,” Theismann said of interested teams. “The Redskins, the Jaguars, the Broncos and the Jets. I don’t put Cleveland in there because I don’t believe he would want to make the decision. Too much uncertainty in that organization.”

That’s the nicest thing anyone has said about the Browns in 2018.

“There’s probably a couple more, but those four are for sure looking for someone of his talent and his ability. So I chuckle when he says he wasn’t looking around. Everybody knows.”

