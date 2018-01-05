Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is looking for some peace, playoffs and a lot of cash. Translation: nothing new there.

During his two-hour interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier before a live audience at Jammin Java in Vienna, Va., on Friday, Cousins said nothing unexpected about his chance of leaving the Redskins as a free agent versus remaining under the franchise tag or signing a long-term deal. But, Cousins expanded his stance beyond the typical short cliches at weekly pressers that doubled as a drinking game.

“Life is about balance,” Cousins said. “I want to win and be well compensated and there’s a balance. And it doesn’t have to be one extreme or another.”

Cousins conceded the deal probably won’t come earlier than the March 6 deadline for the team to apply the franchise tag. He’ll let the Redskins make the first move, probably in hopes of either collecting another fat payday of $34.5 million for one season before completely free to sign elsewhere. But if the Redskins tag Cousins, then he’ll consider a long-term deal through the July 16 deadline. If there’s no extended deal, Cousins will play this season in Washington without regret.

“There’s a part of me that would like to get settled,” he said, “but I haven’t thought about what if [franchise tag] happens. Then [the deadline for a long-term deal] becomes July. I haven’t thought that far ahead.”

Either way, Cousins will see a windfall that makes receiving $44 million over the last two years just a taste of future earnings. That means his decision isn’t fully guided by money. There are intangibles. Cousins revealed that he has no personal problems with the front office and likes his teammates. He even enjoys living in the Washington area and its fans. So, things aren’t as hostile as often painted.

But Cousins conceded the next two months will also include reviewing other possible teams. He’s not simply holding out for the Redskins best offer. But, that decision won’t come soon enough for the Redskins, who would prefer knowing now whether to draft Cousins’ replacement and if they have more money to spend on free agency.

The bottom line is Cousins doesn’t know so the team remains in limbo, too.

“I don’t know how it’s going to end,” Cousins said.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter @Snide_Remarks.