The Verizon Center Capital One Arena is certainly not Madison Square Garden, but John Wall has a history of putting on a show no matter the stage. On Wednesday night with the Knicks in town, Wall treated the residents of MSG to a performance that surely made them feel right at home.

He showed the speed …

… then he showed the hustle.

https://twitter.com/YahooSportsNBA/status/948725440583155713

But it wasn’t just Wall putting on a display. Bradley Beal joined in the fun, as he is wont to do.

Kelly Oubre might have had the best play of the game. (At time of posting, this was Oubre’s only basket.)

And even Marcin Gortat was getting in on the action, scoring a season-high 21 points (and counting).

At time of posting, the Wizards led the Knicks by 13 early in the fourth quarter. Beal is having an excellent outing with 24 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go with four rebounds, six assists and three steals. Wall is up to 22 points and seven assists, and Gortat has 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting with eight boards.

Not bad, Wizards.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter