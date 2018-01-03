Terrelle Pryor didn’t exactly work out in Washington.

After signing a one-year deal with the Redskins last offseason, the 28-year-old wide receiver caught just 20 passes — on 37 targets (54 percent) — for 240 yards and one touchdown in nine games in 2017. Pryor was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury on Nov. 21.

Free to sign with whomever in 2018, Pryor may have his sights set on a return to Cleveland.

Johnson is not a free agent until 2019.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter