Joe Jacoby is down to his last chance. Funny, he has beaten long odds before.

The Washington Redskins left tackle is among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third straight year. But, this is Jacoby’s final year of eligibility. Afterwards, he has to become a veterans committee pick and that list trends towards the oldest candidate because nobody likes selecting dead people that can’t come to the induction ceremony. Jacoby could spend a decade or more on that list before being considered.

Jacoby has been overlooked by the selection committee that for a decade or more snubbed Redskins while loading up on Pittsburgh Steelers. That has been corrected in recent years, with former Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard, the veteran’s committee pick this year, after the inductions of cornerback Darrell Green, receiver Art Monk and guard Russ Grimm into Canton.

Jacoby is every bit as worthy. He won three Super Bowls and four NFC Championships. That big photo of John Riggins running for the winning score in Super Bowl XVII wouldn’t be possible without Jacoby’s block. Jacoby was a four-time Pro Bowler and made the All-Decade team of the 1980’s. Not bad for an undrafted player that coach Joe Gibbs didn’t want.

Normally, five to seven people are selected annually. This year, linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, and guard Steve Hutchinson are givens. Receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, cornerback Ty Law, and safety John Lynch are serious contenders. That leaves Jacoby versus Tony Boselli as the possible left tackle choice when voters meet Feb. 3.

It’s not even close. Boselli only played seven years for an awful expansion team. Sure, he made five Pro Bowls, but let’s get to what has always been said is a bottom-line tie-breaker – rings. Jacoby has three, Boselli has zero. We’re done.

Let Jacoby enter Canton where he belongs and have the debate shift next year over to former Redskins Brian Mitchell and Gary Clark.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter @Snide_Remarks.