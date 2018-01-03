Kirk Cousins: What’s going to happen? Who knows!

Duke Ihenacho, former Redskins safety, might not know what’s going to happen with the Redskins quarterback, but he’s got an opinion (or two).

Kirk gotta dip out on Washington. He deserve more respect. — Duke (@NachoLyfe) January 2, 2018

Ihenacho doesn’t like how the Redskins have treated their quarterback, and he thinks Cousins should take his talents elsewhere. Where, exactly? Ihenacho has an idea.

I do — Duke (@NachoLyfe) January 3, 2018

Cousins to the Broncos is certainly not a new idea, but it’s starting to pick up some steam. With the 49ers and Rams both seemingly set at quarterback for the future, the logical options for Cousins are dwindling. But the Broncos are in desperate need of a passer, and Cousins would be a massive upgrade over Paxton Lynch and Co.

