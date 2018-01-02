Bradley Beal is having the best season of his career, and he might have just had his best week of the season. Beal was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 11 of the NBA season, which includes Christmas Day.

Beal, as noted above, averaged 26.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while the Wizards went 3-1 against two of the best teams in the league (Celtics and Rockets), one of the hottest teams in the league (Bulls) and a terrible team (Hawks).

Thanks in part to Beal’s efforts, the Wizards improved to 21-16 and, entering Tuesday night, are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Beal is now averaging a career-high 23.4 points per game on .447 shooting to along with a 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, both career bests. He’s also playing a career-high 35.4 minutes per game, which is notable because there was always concern of whether his body could sustain that kind of wear and tear.

