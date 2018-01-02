By Laura Catherine Hermoza
It’s lunchtime in D.C., and now you’re trying to decide where to go. Time is limited, so you want something quick and convenient. Well you’re in luck, because there are plenty of options awaiting you. Here are five of the best spots for a quick lunch in downtown D.C.
City Place Café
1101 17th St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 466-20036
www.facebook.com/CityPlaceCafe
This family-owned and operated café has been the number one choice for many D.C. residents and on-the-go employees since opening its doors back in 2004. Dishing up a hearty helping of breakfast and lunchtime favorites, diners here can take delight in delicious yet convenient offerings of specialty house sandwiches, salads, homemade soups and even a variety of Mediterranean picks. Enjoy muffins, bagels and pastries shipped directly from New York in addition to on-location goods, prepared fresh daily. City Place Café even offers corporate catering.
SUNdeVICH
1314 9th St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 319-1086
www.sundevich.com
A refreshing change from the typical sub shop franchises, SUNdeVICH prides itself on an abundance of original, one-of-a-kind offerings. Here you’ll always find fresh picks prepared daily, including delectable sandwiches served in French demi-baguettes, delightful salads and a number of sides. This family-owned and operated establishment is housed within a converted garage—just one of many uniquely appealing attributes. Another is their commitment and support of local businesses and agriculture. SUNdeVICH remains a famed favorite among the D.C. lunch crowd.
Capo Italian Deli
715 Florida Ave. N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 827-8012
www.capodc.com
You don’t have to go to a place like New York, Philly or Boston to take in the authentic Italian deli experience. Just stick to Washington, D.C. and head for Capo Italian Deli. They open every day at 11 a.m., just in time for a quick and convenient lunch. Furthermore, the menu boasts a broad range of classic favorites including sandwiches, subs, salads and other specialties, as well as desserts. Here great taste comes served up in the form of easy-to-understand, simple ingredients and quality freshness.
Bub and Pop’s
1815 M. St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 457-1111
www.bubandpops.com
Bub and Pop’s is a favorite must-go-to dining spot for D.C. locals. Since opening their doors back in 2013 this family-owned and operated establishment, inspired by the owner/chef’s grandparents, has been dishing up delightful breakfast delicacies along with some of the best sandwiches and other home-style favorites around the city. Famed favorites topping the menu here include the Italian Hoagie, Beef Brisket, Lil’ Petey and a vast array of salads, soups, homemade specialty pickles and chips made in-house. Whether you’re on the run or looking for a casual, leisurely place to sit and enjoy a hearty meal, Bub and Pop’s makes for a most convenient lunch spot. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
White Apron Specialty Sandwiches
445 11th St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 347-4733
www.whiteaprondc.com
With it’s convenient access point to four metro stations and premium location to all the city action, White Apron makes a wonderful quick lunch spot for both workers and residents in downtown D.C. It’s all about quality, freshness and simple ingredients coming together to create a delicious work of art as presented by the restaurant’s many specialties. They even make their own in-house sauces, which infuse just the right amount of thickness, flavor and texturing for layering such artisanal sandwich presentations. From quality meats, fresh cheeses and robust herbs and accompanying vegetables sure to compliment any sandwich, lunch-goers always take delight in White Apron’s many offerings. And as the glue holding together your total composition, fresh bread is baked onsite daily, from white to wheat or whatever else. White Apron offers both quick and convenient sit-down dining as well as carryout.