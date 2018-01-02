By Laura Catherine Hermoza

It’s lunchtime in D.C., and now you’re trying to decide where to go. Time is limited, so you want something quick and convenient. Well you’re in luck, because there are plenty of options awaiting you. Here are five of the best spots for a quick lunch in downtown D.C.

City Place Café

1101 17th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20036

(202) 466-20036

www.facebook.com/CityPlaceCafe

This family-owned and operated café has been the number one choice for many D.C. residents and on-the-go employees since opening its doors back in 2004. Dishing up a hearty helping of breakfast and lunchtime favorites, diners here can take delight in delicious yet convenient offerings of specialty house sandwiches, salads, homemade soups and even a variety of Mediterranean picks. Enjoy muffins, bagels and pastries shipped directly from New York in addition to on-location goods, prepared fresh daily. City Place Café even offers corporate catering.