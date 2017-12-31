By Bryan Frantz
There’s nothing on the line in this Redskins-Giants game except pride and draft position.

And that’s how you get the start that we got Sunday afternoon.

screen shot 2017 12 31 at 1 16 14 pm Lol. This game is so stupid.

The Giants opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown run by Orleans Darkwa that took about a minute (only a slight exaggeration).

The Redskins then blocked the extra point, and after a few seconds realized they could return it, which they did. Several dozen yards later, D.J. Swearinger was taken down brutally by a Giants lineman.

Should Redskins fans hope for a loss today?

What followed was a pair of runs by Washington, which led to Samaje Perine getting hurt, then Kirk Cousins was picked off on third down, his first pass attempt of the game.

Mere minutes later, the Giants found the endzone again.

The Redskins then got the ball back and went three-and-out, then they punted. Then Preston Smith intercepted Eli Manning, and Kirk Cousins ran for a touchdown. It’s 12-7 and we’re only halfway through the first quarter.

Week 17 football with nothing on the line remains ridiculous.

