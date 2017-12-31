There’s nothing on the line in this Redskins-Giants game except pride and draft position.

And that’s how you get the start that we got Sunday afternoon.

The Giants opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown run by Orleans Darkwa that took about a minute (only a slight exaggeration).

The Redskins then blocked the extra point, and after a few seconds realized they could return it, which they did. Several dozen yards later, D.J. Swearinger was taken down brutally by a Giants lineman.

What followed was a pair of runs by Washington, which led to Samaje Perine getting hurt, then Kirk Cousins was picked off on third down, his first pass attempt of the game.

ICYMI: @KelvinSheppard just got his first career interception and the #NYGiants are set up in the red zone! pic.twitter.com/l0fjUd3dIl — New York Giants (@Giants) December 31, 2017

Mere minutes later, the Giants found the endzone again.

WATCH: Eli Manning connects with Hunter Sharp for another #NYGiants 1st quarter TD! pic.twitter.com/SyDrvxawxd — New York Giants (@Giants) December 31, 2017

The Redskins then got the ball back and went three-and-out, then they punted. Then Preston Smith intercepted Eli Manning, and Kirk Cousins ran for a touchdown. It’s 12-7 and we’re only halfway through the first quarter.

Week 17 football with nothing on the line remains ridiculous.

If there's one thing we know, it's that the Redskins always bring their best in season ending games against the giants. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) December 31, 2017

