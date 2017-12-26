WASHINGTON — When the Philadelphia Eagles signed jilted former Redskins quarterback Nate Sudfeld ahead of the two teams’ Week 1 matchup, it looked like a classic game of pumping a player for information.

It turns out that they really liked Sudfeld after all.

After being signed to the team’s practice squad on September 3, Sudfeld was promoted to the active roster on November 1. That’s one month before the season-ending ACL injury for Carson Wentz, which means that the team carried three quarterbacks for more than a month.

In the end, Wentz’ injury created playing time for Nick Foles, but Sudfeld has hung around as his understudy, and could very well get some game action in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“That’s another one,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said, referring to Sudfeld. “You’d love to hopefully get him some time in there. We haven’t really seen him in an Eagles uniform take snaps under center outside of practice. Yeah, it would be good to get him some time.”

Sudfeld spent the entire 2016 season on the Redskins’ active roster as the third-string behind Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy.

After another solid preseason this year in D.C., he was cut from the active roster with hopes of signing him to the team’s practice squad. Instead, he jumped to Philly and has proven that one man’s injury is another man’s opportunity.

Even if Sudfeld impresses, he is not the team’s immediate plans–not with Foles playing serviceably well. The team has won both of the games in which he started, and he has a 5:1 touchdown to interception ratio in those games.

But it’s an interesting reminder that the quarterback who wasn’t quite good enough to hang around the Redskins’ roster this season is one play away from starting for a division rival in the playoffs.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.