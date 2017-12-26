WASHINGTON — The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly looking to shake up what has been the most consistent coaching gig in the league this century, and replace head coach Marvin Lewis.

If that happens, there could be an appetite to bring back one of the offensive coordinators that got the most out of quarterback Andy Dalton. This report comes via ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, who chalks it up to “talk in league circles” and also includes former coordinator-turned-coach Hue Jackson.

Take that for what it is: just talk from unnamed sources with unannounced motives.

Current Redskins head coach Jay Gruden certainly fits that profile, having coached Dalton to start his NFL career, from 2011 through 2013. His work with Dalton made him an overnight regular season success story.

He was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie and is one of just six quarterbacks in NFL history to have thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. More importantly, he helped the Bengals average 10 wins per season and three playoff appearances.

That’s why he might be remembered fondly in Cincy. But that doesn’t mean he’s available.

Gruden signed a long-term contract with the Redskins before the season which can keep him in D.C. through the 2020 season. Talk of him being on a hot seat seems to have dissipated after winning the last two weeks.

That means that he could only be acquired via trade, which involves both the teams agreeing on compensation and the Bengals negotiating with Gruden. This move is permissible, but still highly unusual, although it did famously happen to Jay’s brother Jon.

Each time that the Redskins win, this possibility becomes more remote, but it’s worth noting that it is considered “talk in league circles.”

